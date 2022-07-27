Manushi Chhillar took to Instagram and dropped some of her stunning pictures. The Samrat Prithviraj actress can be seen donning a tight fitted blue pencil skirt paired with orange bra top. Her figure in the images look absolutely sexy. Manushi Chhillar Looks Utterly Charming In her White Hand Embroidered Lehenga Choli (View Pics).

Check Out The Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar)

