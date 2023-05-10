Margot Robbie was spotted attending Chanel Cruise Show in Las Vegas and the diva kept it super casual style-wise. Speaking of her OOTN, the actress was seen in black bralette top which she paired with denim. Not to miss, her tiny transparent jacket. To glam up her overall getup, she added a handbag and kept her hair open. Barbie: New Footage Shown at CinemaCon Sees Margot Robbie Go Into the Real World; Features John Cena as a Mermaid.

Margot Robbie at Chanel Show:

Margot Robbie stuns at the Chanel Cruise Show in L.A. pic.twitter.com/fttbpsnG9w — Variety (@Variety) May 10, 2023

