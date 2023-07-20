Margot Robbie is the new cover girl of the latest edition of Vogue Australia. The Barbie actress is seen in a dazzling avatar in her recent magazine photoshoot. In one of the photos, the Hollywood actor is seen in a sheer Paco Rabanne top and skirt. In another look, Margot is seen in an embellished bralette top, maxi skirt and black gloves. This is Margot Robbie's fourth Vogue Australia cover. In one of the looks, Margot Robbie is seen in a full sleeves black crop top with a white feathery design at the shoulders. Margot Robbie Shines in Custom Pink and White Polka Dot Valentino Dress at Barbie Photo Call In Los Angeles (Check Pictures).

Margot Robbie Magazine Photoshoot:

margot robbie for vogue australia pic.twitter.com/l03rQqFPWi — best of margot robbie (@margotposts) July 20, 2023

Margot Robbie's Latest Photoshoot:

WOAH pic.twitter.com/e3JUSlMfZA — best of margot robbie (@margotposts) July 20, 2023

