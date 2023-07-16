Megan Fox is serving hotness in her latest photoshoot! Well, as the actress has gone complete almost naked while posing for the cam and it's damn sexy! In the pics and video shared on Instagram, the babe could be seen channeling her wild avatar as she poses on a tree amidst a forest. This 'Fox' has definitely gone crazy as she flaunts her toned bod, side boobs and even butt in new NSFW post on IG. Have you seen Megan's too hot to handle pics yet? If not, check them out below. Malaika Arora's Alberta Ferretti Gown Reminded Us of Megan Fox's Met Gala Outfit.

Megan Fox Near-Naked Photoshoot:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

