Rapper Johnny Suh has made his red carpet debut at Met Gala 2022 in the most stylish way possible. The NCT rapper made his debut in all black as he wore a silk coat with white stripes alongside it. He definitely was turning heads there as he dazzled it up by looking extremely stylish. Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Make Heads Turn With Their Stylish Avatars (View Pics).

Check Out His Look Below:

Sorta kinda melted when I saw Johnny Suh's outfit for the #MetGala. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/wpzYEdld9S — MTV (@MTV) May 3, 2022

