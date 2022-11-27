Ex-Miss Croatia and Instagram model Ivana Knoll is also a ‘super fan’ of Croatia national football team. And she made her presence felt at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 by stroking a controversy. The 30-year-old is facing the risk of arrest and jail time plus a fine for wearing a cleavage-revealing outfit to the Al-Bayt Stadium for Croatia vs Morocco, and it challenges Qatar’s clothing laws. She also faced major backlash from netizens online who called her out for disrespecting other’s cultures. Nevertheless, an unperturbed Ivana Knoll is looking forward to Croatia’s next game in Qatar World Cup against Canada. And to cheer her side, she posted a photo and a video wearing a skimpy string bikini in Croatia’s national colours. While it remains unclear if these snaps are taken during her stay in Qatar or not. However, earlier, Ivana had filmed a video walking in monokini from Qatar.

Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll Poses in Bikini

Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll's Instagram Reel in Bikini

The Look That Got Ivana Knoll in Trouble

Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll Poses in Monokini

