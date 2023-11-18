Miss Universe pageant is all set to crown its 2023 winner. Contestants from 90 countries have eagerly participated in this annual event, competing for one of the world's most prestigious titles. As tradition dictates, the reigning Miss Universe, R’Bonney Gabriel, will pass on the jeweled crown to the 2023 winner. The pageant includes several rounds featuring contestants walking the ramps in swimwear, elegant evening gowns, and other glamorous attire, while engaging in personal interviews and answering questions posed by the judges. The 72nd edition of the Miss Universe pageant is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 18, at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador. Indian audiences can catch the event starting from 6:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Miss Universe 2023 Date, Venue and Time in IST: From Live Telecast and Online Streaming Details to Facts About Indian Contestant Shweta Sharda- All You Need To Know.

