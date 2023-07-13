Monalisa loves the monsoon season and her latest post on Instagram echoes the same. Well, as the actress dropped a few sexy clicks on IG that see her in colourful bikini flaunting her curvaceous body while chilling by the poolside. The photos shared by the Bhojpuri star looks from her recent getaway in which she is surrounded by mother nature. "The Rain Begins With A Single Drop," she captioned the hot images. Hot! Nikki Tamboli Raises Heat In Neon Green and White Bikini, Bigg Boss Fame Flaunts Her Sensuous Figure In Latest Post (Watch Video).

Monalisa Enjoying Monsoon in Bikini:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)