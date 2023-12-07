Mouni Roy stunned in a sultry cutout, floor-length gown that beautifully accentuated her curves with a luxurious and fitted silhouette. The enchanting pastel accents created a mystique, embodying the essence of modern fashion. The gown's daring cutout design at the waist adds a touch of allure, elevating the glam quotient. Mouni's impeccable makeup featured well-shaped eyebrows, shimmery eyeshadow, mascara-clad eyelashes, blushed cheeks, contoured cheeks, and nude lipstick, showcasing her flawless beauty. The actress opted for a chic, natural look, letting her wavy curls flow effortlessly. Mouni Roy Looks Like a Million Bucks in Shimmery Golden Waist Cut-Out Outfit, See Her Latest Instagram Pictures Here.

Mouni Roy's Stunning Cut-Out Gown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

