Mouni Roy, known for her impeccable fashion sense took to Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures in an exquisite ivory lehenga that epitomised the essence of ethnic bliss. The heavy embroidered lehenga, paired with a matching sleeveless blouse and dupatta, accentuated her graceful appearance. Mouni chose a simple braid with side flicks to complement the ensemble. Adding to her charm, she adorned herself with beautiful round earrings that perfectly matched the attire. Her makeup was flawlessly executed, featuring a defined kohl and eyeliner look, a subtle pink tint on her cheeks, and a light shade of lipstick. Mouni Roy Raises the Heat in Hot Swimwear Shoot for Cover of Lifestyle Asia India! (View Pics).

Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

