Mouni Roy is always ahead in the fashion and glamour game. The "Brahmāstra" actress recently shared pics of her latest look and we can’t get over it. Mouni Roy looks gorgeous in a black corset midi-dress with frills. The halter neckline ensemble complimented Mouni’s perfect curves. She paired the look with stunning Versace pumps. Mouni Roy is Serving Some Saree Goals With All Her Multiple Looks (View Pics).

See Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)