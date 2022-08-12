Mouni Roy shared yet another series of sexy pictures in a bikini top and green skirt. She looked stunning as she posed by the pool with her loose wavy hair hanging down her back.

View Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)