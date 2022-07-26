Mouni Roy has often set the hottest fashion trends. Be it for social gatherings, red carpet events or for beachy vacays. Well, this hottie is definitely setting the temperature soaring with her style quotient. In her latest Insta post, Mouni can be seen slaying sexy bikini look with beach kimono. She has opted for a navy blue high waisted bottom with white belt and teamed it up with white top and beach kimono. The hottie has completed her look with drop earrings, neckpiece and subtle makeup. Mouni Roy Serves Glam in Long-Sleeve Crop Top Paired With Wide Leg Pants That Are Super Chic (View Pics).

Hottie Mouni Roy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)