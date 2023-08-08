Mouni Roy has shared some gorgeous pictures of her on social media. The Brahmastra actress took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a red sleeveless ribbed dress. The Bollywood actor styled her middle parted hair in soft curls. The look styled by Rishika Devnani serves major fashion goals. Mouni Roy opted for a subtle makeup look with no accessories. The actor looks absolutely stunning in the fishtail gown. "I’m not sure what the question is, but the answer is a life that constantly dances with chaos!!!!! Mood— bla bla bla [sic]," Mouni Roy added in the caption of the Instagram post. Mouni Roy Drops Stunning Pics in Sleeveless Black and White Fishtail Gown (View Photos).

Here's Mouni Roy's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

