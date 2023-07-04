Mouni Roy has shared some beautiful photos of her on social media. The Brahmastra actress took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her in an embellished green saree. The Bollywood actress looks stunning in her latest photos. The look styled by Rishika Devnani serves major ethnic style goals. Mouni Roy looks ethereal in her saree look. The actor wore a matching embellished blouse with the saree. She styled her hair in loose waves in the stylish post. "Saree girl forever [sic]," Mouni captioned the glamorous Instagram post. Mouni Roy Drops Stunning Pics in Sleeveless Black and White Fishtail Gown (View Photos).

Check Mouni Roy's Post Here:

