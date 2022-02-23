Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding was an intimate affair that took place on February 19 in the presence of their family members and close friends. Shibani has shared pictures of her dream wedding dress and she looked absolutely stunning. Her outfit for the big day was designed by JADE by Monica and Karishma. It was a red strapless lehenga with a mermaid flare that she teamed with a matching bustier and the gorgeous dupatta was turned into a veil. Farhan’s bride was styled by Shaleena Nathani, her makeup was done by Cassandra Kehren and hairstyling was done by Reena Dutta.

Shibani Dandekar’s Bridal Outfit

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar

