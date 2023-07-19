Nikki Tamboli, the sensational actress, set social media ablaze with her latest Instagram post, exuding boldness and beauty as she proudly showcased her sexy back. In the eye-catching pictures, Nikki chose to go bare for her back, accentuating her alluring figure while donning a chic ensemble of denim jeans and a matching jacket. Her hair was effortlessly tied in a messy bun, complementing the overall stylish look. With rosy cheeks and pink lipstick, the actress radiated charm and confidence, captivating her followers and leaving them in awe of her stunning appearance. Jogira Sara Ra Ra: Nikki Tamboli Finds Herself Fortunate to Get an Opportunity to Work With Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
