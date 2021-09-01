Time and again, Nora Fatehi makes sure to serve us major fashion goals. She is known for her unique style. Now, on Wednesday, the hot fashionista has taken to her social media handle to share some stunning stills from her latest photoshoot. In the pictures, Nora can be seen nailing boss lady look in a trendy black pantsuit which includes a peplum tube top paired with formal pants. Take a look:

