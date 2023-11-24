Nora Fatehi radiated undeniable boss lady charisma in a striking black ensemble, combining a chic dress with a commanding long leather coat. The dancer exuded confidence, complementing her look with brown sunglasses that added an extra layer of glamour. Accentuating her style, Fatehi adorned herself with a statement silver necklace featuring a sizeable yellow diamond and showcased bold rings on both hands. Nora Fatehi Oozes Charm in Breathtaking Turquoise Banarasi Silk Saree.

View Nora Fatehi's Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

