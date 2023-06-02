Nora Fatehi, known for her impeccable fashion choices, continues to set trends with her stunning sartorial picks. At IIFA 2023, she turned heads once again with her glamorous ensemble. Opting for a Jean Pierre Khoury creation, Nora donned a mesmerizing multi-colored beaded body-fitted gown with an asymmetrical neckline. Adding a touch of drama, she paired the gown with a striking electric blue silk taffeta cape, elegantly draped in her arms. Completing the look, Nora styled her hair in a sleek classic French twist and carried a silver Louboutin shimmery clutch. With minimal accessories including matching studs and rings, she exuded effortless sophistication. Nora Fatehi Time Travels To The 50s In Latest Insta Post, Embraces Vintage Glamour in Black Gown With Retro Look (View Pics).

Check Out The Pictures Here: