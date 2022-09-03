Former Pornhub star and XXX OnlyFans star Mia Khalifa finds dressing too difficult. And you cannot blame the 28-year-old because the NY heat is too hot to handle. But Mia is herself raising the temperature on social media by posting super hot NAKED photos. Yep, Mia Khalifa took to Instagram to flaunt her sexy curves and YSL tote bag in an array of smoking hot pictures. The sports commentator captioned the NSFW post writing, “So hard to dress for this NY heat.”

Mia Khalifa Flaunts Her Curves and YSL Tote Bag!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)