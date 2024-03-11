Anya Taylor-Joy always dazzles with her incredible style at events, and she didn't disappoint at the Oscars 2024! She completely stole the show in a jaw-dropping silver scalloped dress by Dior, looking like a goddess. The off-shoulder gown featured layers of petal scallops, adding a touch of whimsy to her look. Adorned with sparkling sequins and stones, she glittered like a star on the red carpet. She accessorised her look with chic heels and stunning diamond jewellery. Her flawless makeup, with subtle nude shades enhancing her natural beauty, was the perfect complement to her blonde locks, left flowing freely. She totally owned the icy princess aesthetic, and we're absolutely obsessed with her glamorous style! Anya Taylor-Joy Wows in Timeless Gold and Black Floor-Length Dress With Corset Bodice (View Pics).

View Anya Taylor-Joy’s Pics Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fashion Bomb Daily (@fashionbombdaily)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)