Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan fame Palak Tiwari has been gaining more and more popularity for her looks and style. Palak is currently enjoying her vacation in the Maldives. Following this, she shared some extremely hot pictures from her vacation, which have left her fans drooling. The actress can be seen wearing a yellow bralette and matching it with white pants. “Dancing my way through the tropikal paradise at Kandima Maldives, where the vibes are groovy, and the energy is contagious! Every moment is a wild adventure, from epic beach parties to thrilling water sports. Don’t miss out on the fun; use my promo code ‘Palak15’ to unlock some extra cool perks during your stay! 🌴🌺 @kandima_maldives [sic]”, Palak captioned the post. Twinkle Khanna on Motherhood: Mothers Are Far From Perfect, but Most of Us Try to Do Our Best! (Watch Video).

See Palak Tiwari’s Hot Vacation Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

