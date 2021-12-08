The 2021 People's Choice Awards that concluded on Tuesday featured some of the biggest stars who took to the stage in their extravagant outfits and made fans swoon over their charm completely. Among them were Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hiddleston, Dwayne Johnson, Addison Rae, Cardi B, Halle Berry and many more celebs who set the stage on fire with their absolute poise and charm. Check out what the celebrities donned in the star-studded event!

Scarlett Johansson

📸: First HQ photos of Scarlett Johansson, recipient of The Female Movie Star of 2021 award, posing backstage during the 2021 People's Choice Awards tonight! #PeoplesChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/EVXIHdpmf7 — Scarlett Johansson Brasil (@johanssonbr) December 8, 2021

Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston en la tarima recibiendo su premio. #PCAs pic.twitter.com/bu9qx4kOAE — Tom Hiddleston Latam (@HiddlestonLatam) December 8, 2021

Simu Liu with Dwayne Johnson

Simu Liu with Dwayne Johnson at the #PeoplesChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/9o6oXyoM48 — Shang-Chi News (@ShangChiNews) December 8, 2021

Addison Rae

Cardi B and Halle Berry

Dave Quinn

Dorit showing up at the #PeoplesChoiceAwards wearing a dress this year's music icon honoree Christina Aguilera wore 11 years ago in her "Not Myself Tonight" video. pic.twitter.com/17oxTThv2a — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) December 8, 2021

H.E.R

Becky G

The power this pose has 💫. @BeckyG is bringing the star power to the #LiveFromE Red Carpet. #PCAs pic.twitter.com/dAsvd1KSyW — E! Entertainment (@eentertainment) December 8, 2021

JoJo Siwa

