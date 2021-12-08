The 2021 People's Choice Awards that concluded on Tuesday featured some of the biggest stars who took to the stage in their extravagant outfits and made fans swoon over their charm completely. Among them were Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hiddleston, Dwayne Johnson, Addison Rae, Cardi B, Halle Berry and many more celebs who set the stage on fire with their absolute poise and charm. Check out what the celebrities donned in the star-studded event!

Scarlett Johansson

Tom Hiddleston

Simu Liu with Dwayne Johnson

Addison Rae

Cardi B and Halle Berry

Dave Quinn

H.E.R

Becky G

JoJo Siwa

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)