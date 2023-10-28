Kourtney Kardashian’s sartorial choices have always grabbed every fashionistas attention. The pregnant reality TV star posted her ‘Freaky Friday’ look and that’s going to take you back to 2013 Met Gala. It is the same outfit that Kim Kardashian, who was expecting her first child then, wore to the Met Gala that year. It is a fitted long-sleeved floral print dress that Kourtney has now recreated. She completed her look with chic makeup, sleek center-parted ponytail and stilettoes. Kourtney Kardashian Shares Glimpse of Halloween Prep With Spooky Pumpkin Carvings of Skeleton and Frankenstein! (View Pic).

Kourtney Kardashian Style

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

Kim Kardashian In 2013 At Met Gala

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

