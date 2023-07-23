Swara Bhasker is expecting first child with husband Fahad Ahmad. It was in June when the couple shared the news of them expecting their first child. Swara, in her latest video post on Instagram, has not just flaunted her growing baby bump but even showed off her comfy maternity outfits. The pregnant actress opted for a make-up free look as she put her maternity fashion on display. From being dressed up in a black printed kaftan dress to a blue ankle-length dress with printed shrug, Swara looked at ease in these outfits. Swara Bhasker Pregnant: Sonam Kapoor Congratulates Veere Di Wedding Co-Star on Instagram!

Swara Bhasker Maternity Fashion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)