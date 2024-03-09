Priyanka Chopra was among the celebrities who graced an exclusive event hosted by fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee in California, USA. The event garnered attention on social media with numerous photos and videos capturing Priyanka's elegant appearance in a shimmering black saree and matching blouse, accessorised with a golden neckpiece. Priyanka looked gorgeous in a black saree and kept her style simple. She paired the black saree with golden chokers, leaving her wavy hair open. Sharing a glimpse of her outfit on Instagram Stories, Priyanka cryptically wrote, "About last night," while tagging Sabyasachi in appreciation. Saks Fifth Avenue also shared highlights from the event on their Instagram account, showcasing Priyanka's sophistication alongside Sabyasachi, who looked dapper in a stylish black ensemble. Priyanka Chopra Is Epitome of Beauty As She Poses in Floral Sabyasachi Saree at Mumbai's Marine Drive (View Pics).

Priyanka Chopra and Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee At An Event In California, USA

