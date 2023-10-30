Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in India for Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023, is leaving no stone unturned to make an impression. Recently, the desi girl opted for a floral drape for day two of the fest and we are stunned. Serving ethnic fall inspiration, PeeCee was seen wearing Sabyasachi's six-yard for MAMI and looked elegant. Now, in series of pics shared by Chopra's stylist online, the diva could be seen posing at Mumbai's Marine Drive in saree. Not to miss, her attractive neckpiece, well-done hairdo and glares, which adds the much-needed oomph to her traditional look. Check it out! Priyanka Chopra Raises Glam Quotient in Stunning White Gown at MAMI Film Festival 2023 (View Pics & Video).

Priyanka Chopra in Sabyasachi Saree:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

