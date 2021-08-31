Priyanka Chopra Jonas is considered as one of the best global stars. She always slays everything perfectly, be it a movie or fashion, she is always one step ahead. Now the gorgeous diva, recently featured in the cover of Vogue India Magazine. Thus, The Sky Is Pink actress took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from her Vogue India's photoshoot. Priyanka looks absolutely elegant as she flaunts her wonderful fashion game. Have a look.

Check Out Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)