Raashii Khanna has shared some stunning pictures of her on social media. The Farzi actor took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a yellow outfit. The Bollywood actor is seen in a collared yellow knotted top paired with a yellow skirt. Raashii Khanna's breezy open-hair look serves major hairstyle goals. The actor looks refreshing in her latest pictures. Raashii added a glam quotient to the look with golden t-strap flats. She is also seen carrying a stylish pastel green bag with her. "Happy feet, happy heart [sic]," Raashi Khanna captioned the cute Instagram post. Raashii Khanna Loves Pizza As Much As We Do, Farzi Actor Poses in Bathrobe Having a Slice of Pizza (Check Pictures).

Check Raashii Khanna's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raashii Khanna (@raashiikhanna)

