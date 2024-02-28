Surbhi Chandna dazzled in a gorgeous burgundy churidar paired with a matching dupatta that featured delicate floral embroidery in shades of purple, pink, and white along the borders. Adding to her charm, she wore elegant juttis, rings, and dangling burgundy earrings, topped off with a matching bindi. Her makeup, following the same enchanting burgundy theme, featured a radiant base with pops of colour on her eyes, cheeks, and lips, perfectly complementing the ensemble. With her hair elegantly parted in the middle and cascading smoothly down her shoulders, Surbhi effortlessly exuded finesse, completing the look with absolute grace. Surbhi Chandna Stuns in a Casual Chic Multi-Coloured Crop Top Paired With Blue Denims (View Pics).

View Surbhi Chandna’s Pics Here:

