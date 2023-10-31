Rakul Preet Singh has shared some stunning pictures of her on social media. The De De Pyaar De actress took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a sleeveless red corset top paired with a draped skirt with a v-shaped low-rise waist. She styled her hair in a top bun and opted for a glam makeup look with contoured cheeks, nude lipstick shade, mascara-laden lashes and on-fleek brows. She accessorised the look with a layered bronze necklace, rings and a clutch bag. "Serving up some glam [sic]," Rakul Preet Singh added in the caption of the beautiful post. Queen Move! Rakul Preet Singh Spells Glam in Sequin Crop Top and Flowy Checkered Skirt and Dupatta (View Pics).

See Rakul Preet Singh's Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)