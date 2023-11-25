Randeep Hooda and his longtime girlfriend, Lin Laishram, set relationship goals with their recent stunning pictures. Donning a striking white suit, Randeep complemented Lin, who shimmered in a nude embellished short dress. The couple's elegance and chemistry were on full display. The buzz heightened as Randeep Hooda shared on Instagram their plans to tie the knot on November 29, 2023, in Manipur. This announcement thrilled fans, marking a milestone in their relationship. The picturesque photos and impending nuptials have garnered immense attention. Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram Announce Wedding Date Via Instagram; Couple To Get Married On November 29!

See Randeep Hooda's Latest Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

