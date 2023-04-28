Ranveer Singh has always left the fashion world and all his fans across the globe impressed with his unique and bold style. Be it for red carpet events, movie premiere, date night, social gatherings, airport diary or any other, this Bollywood hunk has only amped up his style game. The 37-year-old attended the reopening of Tiffany & Co’s flagship store in NYC and he made sure to grab everyone’s attention with his classic outfit choice. He kept an all-white look for the event, giving vintage vibes. It was a white flared pant and matching blazer that he wore for the event. Ranveer completed his look with layered neckpiece and stud earrings, rock brooches on the blazer, rectangular sunglasses and walked in style in a pair of white formal shoes. Ranveer Singh Opts For A Bold Fashion Statement Once Again As He Jets Off To London (View Pic).

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Signh attends as Tiffany & Co. Celebrates the reopening of the NYC Flagship store. pic.twitter.com/7AeRh84IuS — @21metgala (@21metgala) April 28, 2023

Dapper As Always

Ranveer Singh at the Tiffany & Co the land mark opening 💙 #TiffanyAndCo #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/2yQaOQsJeS — Ranveer Singh TBT (@Ranveertbt) April 28, 2023

Ranveer In NYC

Ranveer Singh for @/ harperbazaarSg at the Tiffany & Co the land mark opening 💙 #TiffanyAndCo #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/FzsNUNcopW — Ranveer Singh TBT (@Ranveertbt) April 28, 2023

Details On The Brooches On His Outfit

🔹@RanveerOfficial attends the reopening of the @TiffanyAndCo NYC Flagship store, The Landmark in New York City. Seen wearing Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger® Bird on a Rock brooches with a tanzanite, citrine ($67,999) and diamonds.#RanveerSingh #TheTiffanyLandmark #TiffanyAndCo pic.twitter.com/VAiINcKQg2 — Preetham S (@PrithamSadashiv) April 28, 2023

