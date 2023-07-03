Rekha has created many milestones with her fashion through the years. Being an icon who rocks sarees, she posed for the cover Vogue Arabia in a beautiful golden saree by Manish Malhotra with multiple diamond necklaces and bangles. She also wore an amazing Anarkali with churidar, and a dramatic golden head piece, with large necklaces and juttis. She also wore a head piece in another picture. The second head piece which is clearly inspired by a peacock's feathers was paired with great detailed eye makeup, a dark lip and golden rings on all fingers. Isha Talwar Exudes Glamour in Sizzling Maroon Cut Out Gown.

View Rekha's Photoshoot:

Bollywood legend Rekha looks mesmerizing for the July/August 2023 cover of Vogue Arabia, styled by Manish Malhotra. pic.twitter.com/18Jbla01Rz — Viral Takes (@viraltakes) July 3, 2023

