Rihanna was seen arriving with A$AP Rocky to the Louis Vuitton fashion show. The mommy to be looked stunning in a pixel jumpsuit and matching bra inside. Her jumpsuit which she paired with a beanie and necklaces, was left open revealing her baby bump. Meanwhile A$AP wore a beanie with white pearls, jacket with brooches and shorts. He finished his look off with LV uggs. Rihanna Topless Photos Titled ‘Rub On Ya Titties’ In Throwback Maternity Shoot Is WOW, But It’s The #tobecontinued That Has Fans Super Excited!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Arrive at LV Show

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris. pic.twitter.com/0FJikiSSBc — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 20, 2023

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring-Summer 2024 fashion show. pic.twitter.com/Jrd5ASZGR4 — @21metgala (@21metgala) June 20, 2023

Couple Goals

Rihanna and Asap at the Louis Vuitton show in Paris pic.twitter.com/CPcHR2WU1p — best of rihanna (@rihannahours) June 20, 2023

Riri and A$AP's Fits

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky leaving their hotel to attend the Louis Vuitton Fashion Show 💙 pic.twitter.com/LcNsCaxffG — Yeezyrih (@Yeeezyrih) June 21, 2023

