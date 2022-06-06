Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram and shared a drop-dead sexy picture of herself in a black bikini. The actress looks absolutely stunning in the click. She can be seen flaunting her perfect toned body with a very simple yet stylish pose. The collar bone of the actress looks prominent and she's absolutely glowing in the picture. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Graces ELLE India Cover For The First Time! Actress Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In A Cara Cowl Dress By Āroka (View Pics).

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)