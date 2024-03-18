Sara Ali Khan is making noise for all the right reasons! Well, as the actress recently walked on the runway as the showstopper for designer Varun Chakkilam at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2024 held in Mumbai, flaunting her burn marks. As soon as the video of Sara confidently walking the ramp made it online, fans showered love on the actress for not hiding her injury and flashing her midriff like a queen. FYI, Sara wore a shimmery silver embellished lehenga and choli for the fashion event. She complemented her look with matching earrings. Priyanka Chopra Sizzles in a Salmon Pink Saree, Creates a Showstopping Fashion Moment at Event! (View Pics and Video).

Sara Ali Khan Confidently Flaunts Her Burn Marks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

