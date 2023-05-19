Sara Ali Khan, the talented Bollywood actress, turned heads and set pulses racing at the Vanity Fair Europe event with her captivating presence. The actress exuded sheer glamour as she stepped onto the red carpet in a mesmerizing sequined body-hugging dress that accentuated her curves flawlessly. With her radiant smile and confident demeanor. Sara took to Instagram and shared images of her striking a series of bold and alluring poses, she showcased her undeniable star power and left everyone in awe. Sara Ali Khan Explains Why She Likes Being a 'Desi Girl' During Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Trailer Launch.

See Sara Ali Khan's Latest Pictures Here: