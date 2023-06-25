Bollywood sensation Sara Ali Khan once again proved her fashion prowess as she posted a bunch of pictures in captivating pink asymmetrical outfit, leaving fashion enthusiasts in awe. The actress embraced the elegance of Chikankari with grace and glamour, setting new style goals for her fans. Sara's hair was neatly tied in a ponytail, adding a touch of sophistication to her overall look. Completing her ensemble, she adorned a stunning diamond jewelry set, adding a hint of sparkle. Opting for a minimal makeup look, Sara effortlessly matched it with her attire, radiating natural beauty. 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' Actress Sara Ali Khan is a Denim Lover, Check Out Pics.

