Shahid Kapoor's summer style is something to look forward to. In his latest Instagram post, the Bloody Daddy actor is seen posing in a casual yellow shirt with folded sleeves. Shahid Kapoor paired the look with brown shades. The look styled by Anisha Jain is giving major fashion goals. Shahid Kapoor's summer style is definitely on point, and the actor looks stunning in his latest pictures. Shahid Kapoor's All-White Outfit Is Perfect Fashion Inspiration to Bookmark This Summer (View Sexy Pics).

Here's Shahid Kapoor's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

