Shahid Kapoor looks utterly handsome in his latest pictures. The actor took to his official Instagram handle to share some dreamy pictures in a white outfit in which he looks uber-cool. The Farzi actor is seen wearing a white shirt along with white trousers while posing on a refrigerator. The look styled by Anisha Jain gives major summer style goals. "Feeling so “SMUG” [sic]," Shahid Kapoor wrote in the caption of the post. Shahid Kapoor Shares Breathtaking Pic of Sunset From His Balcony of His Sea-Facing House!

Here's Shahid Kapoor's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

