Bigg Boss 15's Shamita Shetty is back to work! As the "Sharara" girl took to her Instagram today and shared a snap from her latest shooting diaries. In the click, the actress could be seen wearing matching sporty separates with pure white knee-length boots. Indeed, she's looking fab and we also adore her high-pony hairdo.

Shamita Shetty:

