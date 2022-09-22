Shanaya Kapoor's style taste is very gen z and her Instagram feed serves proof. Having said that, recently the starkid dropped pics from her indoor photoshoot on IG and they are glam. In the clicks, the girl can be seen slaying it in blue cutout bodycon dress paired with a baggy blazer. Not to miss, her fab hairdo, makeup and pretty pink bag. Shanaya Kapoor’s All-White Look Makes Ananya Panday Say ‘Fresh as a Daisy’ (View Pics).

Fashionable Shanaya Kapoor:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor 🤎 (@shanayakapoor02)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)