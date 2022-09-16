Shanaya Kapoor shared pictures on Instagram in which she’s seen dressed in high-waist skort paired with white vest top. She has kept her look minimal yet chic. She added a bit of bling to her outfit with silver baguette bag and slip on sandals. Ananya Panday dropped a comment on the post saying ‘Fresh as a daisy’. Shanaya Kapoor's Glam Selfie in an Off-Shoulder Top Leaves Suhana Khan Mesmerised (View Post).

Shanaya Kapoor’s All-White Look

Ananya Panday’s Comment

Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

