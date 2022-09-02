Shanaya Kapoor who is yet to make her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak alongside Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada always makes sure she's connected with her fans via social media. Today, she dropped a glam new selfie online which garnered her immense love. However, it's BFF Suhana Khan's lovestruck emojis on Shanaya's picture which are the cutest. Bedhadak Actors Gurfateh Pirzada, Shanaya Kapoor, Lakshya Look Ravishing In Black At Karan Johar’s Birthday Party! (View Pics).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor 🤎 (@shanayakapoor02)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)