Shehnaaz Gill always managed to capture the internet with her comfortable and stylish looks. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress looks serene as she enjoys nature in her latest Instagram post. Shehnaaz Gill is seen wearing a grey t-shirt paired with blue denim jeans. She completed her look with off-white shoes. The beautiful nature background complemented her overall look. Shehnaaz Gill Makes a Fashion Statement in Italy, Sporting Trendy Red Cardigan and Blue Shorts at the Seafront (View Pics).

See Pics here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

