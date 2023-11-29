Shilpa Shetty sets the bar high for the wedding season with her jaw-dropping mustard-striped saree. The Hungama 2 actress unveiled her stunning ethnic ensemble on social media, courtesy of the luxury fashion label Kritika Murarka, leaving viewers in awe of her sartorial choice. The mustard-toned saree, with meticulously printed monochrome stripes, takes on a contemporary flair with its sleeveless blouse. Shilpa accentuates the ensemble with beautiful statement earrings and oversized bangles, adding a touch of glamour to her traditional look. Her loose ponytail and minimal yet striking makeup enhance the overall elegance, while a bindi completes the regal picture. Shilpa Shetty's latest saree avatar is nothing short of perfection— a harmonious blend of tradition and contemporary chic. Dive in to witness her impeccable style below. On Guru Nanak Jayanti, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra Visit Gurudwara With Kids Samisha and Viaan (Watch Video).

Shilpa Shetty's Elegant Saree Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

