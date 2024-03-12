Bollywood actress and style queen Shilpa Shetty just dropped some jaw-dropping pictures on Instagram, and boy, did she slay! Rocking a gorgeous green tea-length dress, she's not just setting trends; she's rewriting the whole fashion rulebook! This textured stunner comes with flirty ruffles, a chic V-neck, and all the glam vibes we could wish for. From sleek black heels to a black and gold clutch, she's got the perfect bling game going on. She also accessorises her look with a gold bracelet and ear cuffs. Her makeup is flawless, with hints of mauve tones on her cheeks, lips, and eyes—total glam goals! With her wavy locks left loose, she's the epitome of perfection from head to toe. Shilpa Shetty Stuns in an Ethereal Pastel Marathmola Paithani Saree at the Zee Chitra Gaurav 2024 Awards (View Pics).

View Shilpa Shetty’s Pics Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

