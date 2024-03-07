Shilpa Shetty, our eternal style queen, has done it once again! She amped up the glam at the Zee Chitra Gaurav 2024 Awards, rocking a breathtaking pastel Marathmola (marathi-style) Paithani saree, stealing all the limelight! She was the epitome of a perfect Marathi Mulgi in that saree. With light green and peach hues and vibrant floral prints along the borders, it was a sight to behold! Teaming it up with a halter neck blouse, she added traditional jewellery and a choker necklace for that extra dazzle. She even sported a nose ring to complete the Marathi Mulgi look! Her makeup, with hints of copper, was on-point. Her loose locks tied everything together flawlessly! Red Hot: Shilpa Shetty Steals the Spotlight in a Vibrant Floor-Length Gown at an Event (View Pics).

View Shilpa Shetty’s Pics Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)